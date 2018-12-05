Listen Live Sports

Top Kamala Harris aide resigns over harassment settlement

December 5, 2018 8:11 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A top aide to California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has resigned over his involvement in a harassment lawsuit while he worked at the state Department of Justice.

The Sacramento Bee reports Larry Wallace left his job Wednesday as a senior adviser in Harris’s Sacramento office. The newspaper reports his resignation came after it inquired about a $400,000 settlement in 2017 related to the harassment lawsuit.

Harris was California’s attorney general before she became a U.S. senator in 2017.

Harris spokeswoman Lily Adams says the office was “unaware of this issue” and takes harassment accusations “extremely seriously.”

The lawsuit by Danielle Hartley says Wallace harassed and demeaned her based on her gender. It says Wallace placed his computer printer under his desk and asked Hartley to crawl under to refill it.

