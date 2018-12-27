Listen Live Sports

Trump administration seeks to dismiss cities’ ACA lawsuit

December 27, 2018 11:22 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by several cities for allegedly sabotaging the Affordable Care Act.

The Daily Record reports that the defendants argued in a motion filed Monday that the dispute is a political disagreement outside federal court’s jurisdiction.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore in August on behalf of Baltimore, Chicago and Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. A Charlottesville, Virginia, couple is also part of the lawsuit. The complaint asserts the administration is trying to discourage enrollment and reduce choices, and will destabilize the health insurance marketplace.

The complaint accuses the president of violating a clause requiring the faithful execution of laws, but the defendants argue the court can’t instruct the president how to perform official duties.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

