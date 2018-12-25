Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump: ‘I do’ have confidence Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

December 25, 2018 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has confidence in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin), calling him a “very talented guy” and a “very smart person.”

Trump reiterated his view that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates too fast, but called the independent agency’s rate hikes a “form of safety” for an economy doing well.

The president lashed out at the Fed on Monday after administration officials spent the weekend trying to assure financial markets that Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s job was safe.

Trump expressed displeasure with the Fed after Mnuchin tweeted that Powell’s job was safe. Mnuchin also tweeted that he had checked with the heads of the six largest U.S. banks to ensure they had enough liquidity to operate in a stock market that has tumbled sharply since October.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba