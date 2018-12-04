Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump’s son, Kellyanne Conway’s husband spar on Twitter

December 4, 2018 1:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s adult sons is criticizing the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for his frequent vocal and public criticism of the Trump administration.

Eric Trump tweeted Monday night that, “Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all.”

George Conway had tweeted and retweeted several messages suggesting a Trump tweet earlier in the day had amounted to witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

He later retweeted several biting responses to Eric Trump’s comment, including one that read: “Wait. Did I miss something? Did George Conway pay money to have sex with a porn star right after his wife gave birth?”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore