‘Trust my gut:’ Kennedy says tough choice on governor’s race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he “agonized” over his decision not to run for Louisiana governor next year.

Kennedy says he made his choice only hours before announcing it and received a personal entreaty from President Donald Trump to stay in the Senate.

The Republican senator spoke Wednesday with The Associated Press. Two days earlier, he shocked many in his own party by choosing to stay in Washington rather than trying to unseat Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in the 2019 election.

Kennedy says he made his decision Sunday: “I decided just to trust my gut.” He says he enjoys working in the Senate and feels the choice was best for his family and the state.

Kennedy says he expects several strong GOP candidates to run against Edwards.

