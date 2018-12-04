Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkey: Kurdish politician’s conviction over speech upheld

December 4, 2018 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish appeals court has upheld the terror propaganda conviction of the former head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Tuesday the appeals court unanimously voted to finalize a September verdict against Selahattin Demirtas. The former co-chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for a 2013 speech that the court deemed was in support of outlawed Kurdish militants.

Last month, the European Court of Human Rights said Turkey violated Demirtas’ rights to a speedy trial and free elections and ordered Turkey to free him after more than two years in pre-trial detention. A Turkish court rejected his application for his release.

Former legislator Sirri Sureyya Onder’s conviction on the same charge and three-year prison sentence were also upheld.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore