Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK union loses challenge to Deliveroo over drivers’ status

December 5, 2018 8:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has ruled that Deliveroo riders do not have the right to collective bargaining — the latest in a series of rulings as U.K. courts grapple with the rise of the so-called “gig economy.”

The court on Wednesday rejected the case of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, which argued the food delivery company should accept collective bargaining to negotiate pay, hours and holiday. The union says refusing to do so violated the riders’ human rights under Article 11 of the European Convention.

Judge Michael Supperstone rejected the idea.

The ruling comes after a Central Arbitration Committee decision put Deliveroo riders outside the legal definition of workers because they’re able to ask other riders to take deliveries — and thus don’t provide a “personal service.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon