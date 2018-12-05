Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK’s key services sector barely growing amid Brexit concern

December 5, 2018 7:31 am
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s hugely important services sector is struggling in the face of Brexit, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday, as Prime Minister Theresa May strives to get the support of Parliament for her deal with the European Union.

In a monthly survey of a sector that accounts for around 80 percent of the British economy, financial information firm IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply found activity levels at their lowest since July 2016, just after the country voted to leave the European Union.

The sector barely grew during November according to the survey. The so-called purchasing managers’ index, a gauge of business activity, fell to 50.4 points in November from 52.2 the previous month. That means the index is just above the 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction on a 100-point scale.

“A sharp deterioration in service sector growth leaves the economy flat-lining in November as Brexit concerns intensified,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Optimism in the sector was also at its lowest level since the Brexit vote, again because of an intensification of anxieties related to the exit from the EU.

Although the British economy managed to avoid falling into a recession after the Brexit vote, as many forecasters predicted, it has slowed significantly.

Business investment has been particularly weak as executives wait for clarity as to Britain’s future economic relationship with the EU. Many economists think this year’s economic growth will be the lowest since 2009, when the economy was in recession following the global financial crisis.

With Brexit day looming — March 29, 2019 — and May struggling to get support from lawmakers for her agreement with the EU, concerns have grown that Britain could crash out of the EU with no deal. That could result in tariffs on British exports, restrictions on workers’ movements and onerous and costly border controls.

The Bank of England warned last week the British economy could shrink by 8 percent in a matter of months if the country crashes out of the EU with no deal and no transition period to new trading arrangements with the EU.

May’s deal with the EU, which involves maintaining close ties for trade in goods, faces defeat on Dec. 11, and that’s likely to further stoke uncertainty. Several alternatives have been mooted in Parliament but it’s unclear whether any other proposal would win enough support.

One of the worries is that consumers could start to become cautious, too, especially in the run-up to the crucial Christmas trading period.

Pantheon Macroeconomics’ chief U.K. economist Samuel Tombs says “Brexit uncertainty is draining momentum from the economy.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon