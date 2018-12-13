Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
UN approves aid deliveries across borders to Syrians

December 13, 2018 5:36 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved the delivery of aid across borders and conflict lines in Syria for another year, expressing “outrage” at the continuing violence in the country and “grave distress” at the devastating humanitarian situation.

The resolution, sponsored by Kuwait and Sweden, was adopted 13-0 Thursday, with Syria’s main council ally Russia abstaining along with China.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock thanked the council, saying that “cross-border aid provides a critical lifeline for millions of Syrians who cannot be supported through other means.”

Lowcock says the situation is especially “very challenging” in northwestern Syria, where some 3 million people remain dependent on cross-border aid.

