UN: South Sudan still fragile but there’s a chance for peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping chief says there is a chance for peace in South Sudan, with more progress since the warring sides signed a new peace deal in September than at any time since the conflict erupted five years ago.

But Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council on Tuesday that “the peace process is not yet assessed as fully sustainable and irreversible and will need positive engagement and compromise from the parties if it is to deliver genuine hope and relief to the suffering South Sudanese populations.”

But he adds that while there has been “significant improvement” in the security situation since the peace agreement, sporadic clashes indicate “that the improvements remain fragile.”

Lacroix says responsibility to sustain momentum in implementing the agreement “lies solely with the parties.”

