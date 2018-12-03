Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US and Mexico talk amid search for agreement on migration

December 3, 2018 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new foreign minister of Mexico has held talks with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as they seek ways to curb the flow of Central American migrants heading north.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he had a “cordial and respectful” meeting with Nielsen. But no agreement was announced following their talks Monday in Washington.

This was the first time Ebrard has met with Nielsen since the inauguration Saturday of Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador. The Trump administration is seeking Mexico’s help with the wave migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. One possibility would be to make them wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed.

Mexico has called for increased U.S. investment in Central America to create jobs and make people less likely to leave.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress