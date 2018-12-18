Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
US proposes sale of Patriot missile system to Turkey

December 18, 2018 9:58 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the U.S. has proposed the sale of a $3.5 billion Patriot missile system to Turkey.

Congress has been notified of the proposed sale, which is aimed at improving Turkey’s air and missile defense capabilities.

The State Department says the deal “will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a key NATO Ally on the front lines of the fight against terrorism.”

It comes amid U.S. concerns that Turkey, a NATO ally, is buying surface-to-air missile systems from Russia. The U.S. has complained that the Russian system is not compatible with weapons used by other NATO countries.

The State Department says, “The proposed sale will enhance Turkey’s interoperability with the United States and NATO.”

