Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US soldier dies from wounds in Afghanistan blast last week

December 3, 2018 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says that a fourth soldier has died from wounds suffered last week in a roadside bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan.

Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary died Sunday at the military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. He was 24 years old and from Export, Pennsylvania.

Three other service members were killed in the explosion last Tuesday near Ghazni, and two others were wounded.

It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

McClary was assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress