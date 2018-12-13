Veteran investigative journalist Ron Nixon joins AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Nixon, an acclaimed reporter, editor and data journalist, will join The Associated Press as its international investigations editor, based in Washington.

Nixon, currently homeland security correspondent for The New York Times, will manage a team of reporters based in London, Cairo, New Delhi, Shanghai and Washington, and work closely with colleagues around the globe to conduct ambitious investigative and accountability reporting on a variety of topics.

The appointment was announced Thursday by Michael Hudson, who heads AP’s investigative journalism.

“Ron brings an impressive range of experience and know-how to the job,” Hudson said. “As an editor and reporter, he’s adept at immersing himself in all kinds of stories — from investigations of global propaganda, to the day-to-day workings of America’s homeland security apparatus.”

Advertisement

Nixon has covered border and aviation security, immigration, cybercrime and violent extremism at The Times. He has reported in recent years from Mexico, Belgium, Rwanda, Uganda, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among other places. He is the author of the book “Selling Apartheid: Apartheid South Africa’s Global Propaganda War,” and is the co-founder of the Ida B. Wells Society, which trains journalists of color in investigative reporting.

Nixon previously worked as data editor at the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, as training director at Investigative Reporters and Editors, and as an environment and investigative reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia.

“We are enormously excited and committed to growing AP’s ability to do strong investigative journalism from all corners of the globe, leveraging our worldwide footprint of exceptional people,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor. “Ron’s passion, skill and commitment to training and nurturing journalists make him the perfect fit for this critical mission.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.