The Associated Press
 
Video shows teen driving at officers moments before shooting

December 27, 2018 9:07 am
 
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have released surveillance footage showing a teen accelerate in a stolen Camaro toward an officer moments before police fatally shot him.

The video shows the car moving toward Lakeland police Officer Markais Neal, who has his gun drawn. Neal and others then open fire on 17-year-old Michael Jerome Taylor, shooting directly into the car.

The Camaro squeezes between several vehicles, hitting them. As officers try to stop Taylor, he speeds away again, hitting a utility pole and another parked car.

Chief Larry Giddens says officers gave Taylor first aid after the shooting early Wednesday, but he died at a hospital.

The officers weren’t injured, and are on administrative leave during an investigation.

Taylor’s family and friends gathered at the site late Wednesday to protest the shooting.

Government News

