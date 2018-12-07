Listen Live Sports

Virginia Beach to ponder planting trees to prevent flooding

December 7, 2018 1:45 pm
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest city will study an idea it hopes will control flooding on its southern side.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Virginia Beach Councilwoman Barbara Henley is leading an effort to examine how forests could help prevent flooding and where those trees would provide the most benefits.

The study will identify which existing forests are integral to prevent flooding and where strategic reforestation would provide the most benefits. City leaders say more foliage won’t eliminate the issue, but it could be part of the solution.

Last summer, southern Virginia Beach faced two major flooding events, which longtime residents said was the worst they’d ever seen. Prior to City Council elections, flooding was the major issue.

Virginia Tech’s Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation will conduct the analysis.

