The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Virginia court sets policy for cellphones in courthouses

December 16, 2018 12:36 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Supreme Court says cellphones should be allowed in courthouses, but with some restrictions.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the court announced the model policy in a news release Friday. It’s meant to be a guide for courthouses statewide.

The policy acknowledges the inconvenience of having to leave a phone in an unsecured location outside a courthouse.

The release said the justices believe the model policy strikes a balance between promoting access to justice while maintaining security and order in courthouses.

Judges would have to allow phones and other electronics. If allowed, the devices would have to be on silent mode.

The policy recommends that storage should be provided at the security entrance to buildings where the devices are allowed in a courthouse but not in particular courtrooms.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

