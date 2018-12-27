Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia to again consider marijuana decriminalization

December 27, 2018 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has lagged behind many states when it comes to relaxing laws on marijuana.

But during the last legislative session, lawmakers approved an expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program. As the General Assembly gears up for the start of a new legislative session on Jan. 9, supporters of decriminalization are hoping that momentum will continue.

Democratic state Sen. Adam Ebbin plans to re-introduce a bill that would decriminalize simple marijuana possession and provide a maximum civil penalty of $50 for a first violation. The state’s current law carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days and a maximum fine of $500 for a first violation.

Supporters say it may be difficult to get Republican support for the bill. Some prosecutors and police remain opposed to decriminalization.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba