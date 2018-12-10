Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Voters send decisive message against corruption in Peru

December 10, 2018 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Voters in Peru have sent a decisive message to the nation’s politicians: Push through measures to stamp out corruption.

Official returns released Monday show that voters overwhelmingly favored three of the four proposals in a referendum on anti-corruption measures.

Over 12 million Peruvians voted Sunday in favor of prohibiting legislators from seeking immediate re-election, tightening campaign finance rules and empowering the public to select members of a powerful judicial council. Just over 2 million voters opposed each of those measures.

Voters backed President Martin Vizcarra in rejecting a fourth measure to create a bicameral congress after it was watered down by opposition legislators.

Advertisement

Peru has been reeling from a series of corruption scandals involving some of the nation’s highest ranking judges and politicians. Four former presidents are currently under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America