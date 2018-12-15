Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Zimbabwe’s ruling party OKs president as its 2023 candidate

December 15, 2018 11:06 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s ruling party on Saturday approved President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its candidate in 2023, just five months after a bitterly disputed election.

The ZANU-PF at its party conference passed a resolution making its preference for the 76-year-old Mnangagwa official. In a speech that didn’t mention the endorsement, the president called on the party for unity, loyalty and discipline.

His administration has rejected the idea of forming a government of national unity with the main opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, who contested the July election after results showed he narrowly lost.

The ruling party at its conference also sought to dismiss an alleged rift between Mnangagwa and one of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, an ambitious former general who orchestrated the fall of former leader Robert Mugabe and the new president’s ascendancy.

Advertisement

Mnangagwa was first sworn in in November 2017 after Mugabe stepped down under military pressure following 37 years in power.

Chiwenga, like other party officials, spoke in support of Mnangagwa, who has endured a difficult time in office as the economy of the southern African nation implodes. The president promised to tackle the worsening conditions.

Mnangagwa gave party supporters no update on the health of the 94-year-old Mugabe, who he recently said is no longer able to walk.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley