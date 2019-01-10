10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MAY FACES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Analysts expect the British prime minister to keep her job a day after Parliament resoundingly defeated her Brexit deal with the European Union.

2. ‘I WILL NOT BE BULLIED’

William Barr, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, asserts independence from the White House and states that Robert Mueller’s investigation is not a “witch hunt.”

3. KENYA GIVES ALL CLEAR AFTER ATTACK

The African nation’s security forces have killed the Islamic extremist gunmen whose assault on a luxury hotel and shopping complex killed 14.

4. WHERE SUDS ARE DRYING UP

America’s craft beer taps are being squeezed by the government shutdown. New releases are on hold, new breweries are unable to open and some shipments across state lines have been halted.

5. WHAT SENATORS WILL SCRUTINIZE

Acting EPA chief Andrew Wheeler, who lobbied in the past for coal companies and other industries regulated by the agency, is seeking a permanent position.

6. LA TEACHERS’ STRIKE ENTERS 3RD DAY

Los Angeles school administrators are urging the union to resume bargaining as tens of thousands of teachers plan to walk picket lines.

7. WHAT IS NOW A MUSEUM IN IRAN

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s Niavaran Palace, his last refuge in Tehran before he fled the country during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is now a museum.

8. MIGRANT CARAVAN ADVANCES, ANOTHER ONE STARTS

The latest caravan of Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. crosses peacefully into Guatemala, while another one assembles in El Salvador.

9. SHUTDOWN NOW AFFECTING US ECONOMY

The economic toll of the shutdown is hitting the private sector as airlines can’t get planes approved and IPOs are delayed.

10. GETTING ‘SATISFACTION’

The Rolling Stones are among the headliners for the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

