15 people have been charged in the Flint water scandal

January 18, 2019 2:14 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Fifteen people have been charged in an investigation of how Flint’s water became contaminated with lead in 2014-15 and a related outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. Seven people have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in deals that will leave them without a criminal record.

— Michael Prysby, Stephen Busch, Liane Shekter Smith, Adam Rosenthal, all from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

— Mike Glasgow and Daugherty “Duffy” Johnson, who both worked for the city of Flint.

— Corinne Miller of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Charges are pending against eight people:

— Nick Lyon, former director of the state health department. Involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office.

— Dr. Eden Wells, former Michigan chief medical executive. Involuntary manslaughter, obstructing justice, lying, misconduct in office.

— Nancy Peeler and Robert Scott of the state health department. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.

— Patrick Cook of the Department of Environmental Quality. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.

— Gerald Ambrose, former Flint emergency manager. Conspiracy, misconduct in office, false pretenses.

— Darnell Earley, former Flint emergency manager. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, misconduct in office.

— Howard Croft, former director of Flint public works. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy.

