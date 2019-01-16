Listen Live Sports

16 injured in Kashmir protests after 2 rebels killed

January 13, 2019 5:46 am
 
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say massive anti-India protests and clashes erupted in disputed Kashmir leading to injuries to at least 16 people after a gunbattle between militants and government forces killed two rebels.

Police say the clashes erupted Sunday after government forces in the southern Shopian area tried to stop mourners from attending the funeral of one of India’s most wanted rebels in the Himalayan region.

Police say rebel commander Zeenatul Islam was killed along with his associate late Saturday in a gunbattle with Indian troops.

Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

