Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2 deputies out amid probe of evidence in missing girl case

January 17, 2019 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — One investigator has been fired and another resigned from a North Carolina sheriff’s office following an internal investigation into evidence linking the suspect in a teen girl’s slaying to another attack.

Former Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt has said evidence linked the suspect in last year’s death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar to a 2016 rape. Britt said a DNA match from that rape was given to the sheriff’s office, but deputies apparently didn’t follow up before Aguilar’s disappearance.

The county’s sheriff’s office announced Thursday it had terminated Investigator Darryl McPhatter and accepted the resignation of Maj. Anthony Thompson. They had been suspended following a probe of information from the prosecutor.

An agency spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message asking what role the two played in the 2016 investigation.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA