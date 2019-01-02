Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
2 Fort Bliss soldiers killed in training crash identified

January 24, 2019 6:44 pm
 
OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two soldiers from Texas’ Fort Bliss who died when two military training vehicles crashed in southern New Mexico.

Officials at the Army base in El Paso say 24-year-old Cpl. Cole Trevor Wixom and 21-year-old Pfc. Jamie R. Riley were fatally injured in Tuesday night’s collision between two Stryker vehicles at New Mexico’s McGregor Range.

They say seven other soldiers still are being treated for their injuries and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Fort Bliss officials say Wixom was from Bloomingdale, Michigan, and served as an infantryman.

They say Riley served as a cavalry scout and was from Fair Haven, New Jersey.

Wixom joined the Army in August 2016 and Riley enlisted in January 2018.

