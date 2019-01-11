Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2017 rally counterprotester with flamethrower drops appeal

January 11, 2019 12:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A black counterprotester is no longer appealing his conviction for using an improvised flamethrower during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

News outlets report that court documents show Corey Long dropped his appeal Thursday, two weeks before a hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

An Associated Press photographer captured an image of Long firing the flamethrower toward a man wielding a flagpole during the deadly Aug. 12, 2017, rally. The image went viral.

Long said he used the makeshift flamethrower to protect himself from advancing rally participants who were yelling slurs.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Long was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct June 8 and ordered to serve 20 days in jail. He’ll instead serve a total of 10 days in jail, served over the course of five weekends starting Feb. 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell