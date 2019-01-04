Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
4 Nicaraguan police killed by gang near Costa Rica border

January 18, 2019 12:50 am
 
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Police in Nicaragua say four officers have been killed by members of a criminal gang in the country’s south near the border with Costa Rica.

A statement from the Nicaraguan National Police says officers were attending to an incident in Rio San Juan province when they came under fire from gunmen belonging to a gang based in Costa Rica involved in drug trafficking, robbery and cattle theft.

Police said Thursday that one of the four officers killed was a woman. Another officer was missing.

“Our institution condemns these criminal acts and expresses its most sincere condolences and solidarity to the families of our murdered police brothers,” the statement said.

Police said officers were sent to the region to search for the killers.

