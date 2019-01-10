Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Afghan adviser in China amid push for ‘long-term stability’

January 10, 2019 8:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — Afghanistan’s national security adviser was in Beijing on Thursday as part of a push by his beleaguered nation for help in ending its 17-year-old war with the Taliban.

Hamdullah Mohib met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, telling him Afghanistan is seeking to “bring some long-term stability to our region.”

China and Afghanistan share a narrow border and have cooperated on frontier security. China is also a close ally of Pakistan, accused by Afghanistan and the U.S. of providing safe havens for the Taliban and other groups opposing the government in Kabul.

Wang emphasized the “mutual understanding and mutual support” the countries have offered each other and China’s backing of efforts to “promote domestic peace and political reconciliation in Afghanistan.”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“At such an important moment, we know you have been entrusted by President Ashraf Ghani to pay this visit to enhance mutual understanding and coordination. We think this is highly timely and necessary,” Wang said.

On Wednesday, the Afghan president’s special peace envoy, Mohammad Omer Daudzai, expressed hope that the war that has cost the United States about $1 trillion will end in 2019.

“We are naming 2019 as a year of peace for Afghanistan,” Daudzai said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Washington’s special peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, is also on a tour of the region, visiting India, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Taliban have refused direct talks with Kabul despite pressure by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and even Pakistan.

In response, Washington has suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in reimbursements to Pakistan. Pakistan says its influence over the Taliban is overstated.

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia