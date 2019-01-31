Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Airbnb criticizes Hawaii attempt to subpoena host records

January 31, 2019 3:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Airbnb criticizing Hawaii’s attempt to subpoena 10 years’ worth of invoices, receipts and other records from the home-sharing platform’s island hosts.

It calls the move unprecedented and a “massive intrusion” that violates state and federal law.

The company says in a court filing Wednesday that Hawaii has failed to show why it should be allowed to “invade the privacy rights of Airbnb and its users on this massive scale.”

Hawaii asked a court last year to allow the subpoena to help officials find which hosts haven’t paid the state’s equivalent of hotel and sales taxes.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The state needs the court’s permission to serve the subpoena because its investigation targets a group of taxpayers and not specific individuals.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for next week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.