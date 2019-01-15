Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Albanian designated Macedonia’s 2nd official language

January 15, 2019 7:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Albanian has been designated the second official language in Macedonia, which has a substantial, and restive, ethnic Albanian minority.

The move ends a months-long standoff between the left-led government and Macedonia’s conservative President Gjorge Ivanov, who had refused to sign off on the law saying it was unconstitutional and unnecessary.

The law was published in the government gazette Tuesday after being signed by parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.

Xhaferi bypassed the president, who had been legally obliged to sign off on the law after parliament approved it twice in separate sessions.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The legislation strengthens the position of Macedonia’s ethnic Albanians, about a quarter of the country’s 2.1-million population.

Albanian will now be used by state institutions in areas where ethnic Albanians comprise over 20 percent of the population.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris