Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Angela Davis says snub harms indivisibility of human rights

January 8, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Activist Angela Davis is criticizing a decision by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to rescind a planned human rights award for her as an attack against justice for all.

The 74-year-old Birmingham native said Monday that she’ll return to her hometown despite the snub, only now for an alternative event.

Davis said the board wouldn’t tell her why it’s denying her the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award. She said she later learned that her “long-term support of justice for Palestine was at issue.”

Davis has been an outspoken activist for decades, and says she’s just as passionate about opposing anti-Semitism as she is about racism. She said punishing her for pressuring the state of Israel to stop mistreating Palestinians is an attack “against the spirit of indivisibility of justice.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane