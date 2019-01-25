Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

APNewsBreak: N Carolina chief justice to resign next month

January 25, 2019 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin is leaving the state’s Supreme Court after 20 years to become a Virginia law school dean.

The resignation means Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper gets to decide who fills the Republican’s seat on the court and who the next chief justice is.

Martin told The Associated Press on Friday of his decision to resign the chief justice’s post he’s held since 2014 at the end of February. He’ll become dean of Regent University law school in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Martin has been a trial or appeals court judge for over 25 years. He tells the AP he’s still young enough at age 55 to do something different and wanted to work with young people seeking to make a difference in the world.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor dives into Arabian Sea during exercise

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.