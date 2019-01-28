Appeals court to hear case of reporter alleging surveillance

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by a former CBS News reporter alleging that Obama administration officials violated her constitutional rights by hacking into her computers and other electronic devices.

Sharyl Attkisson alleges that the unauthorized electronic surveillance began in 2011 as federal officials were trying to determine who was leaking confidential information to her.

At the time, Attkisson was investigating the “Fast and Furious” gun-smuggling sting operation in which federal agents allowed illegal gun sales to try to trace them to Mexican drug cartels. The operation touched off a political backlash against the Obama administration.

A judge dismissed Attkisson’s lawsuit. The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond is set to hear arguments in her appeal on Tuesday.

