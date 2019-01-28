Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Appeals court to hear case of reporter alleging surveillance

January 28, 2019 2:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by a former CBS News reporter alleging that Obama administration officials violated her constitutional rights by hacking into her computers and other electronic devices.

Sharyl Attkisson alleges that the unauthorized electronic surveillance began in 2011 as federal officials were trying to determine who was leaking confidential information to her.

At the time, Attkisson was investigating the “Fast and Furious” gun-smuggling sting operation in which federal agents allowed illegal gun sales to try to trace them to Mexican drug cartels. The operation touched off a political backlash against the Obama administration.

A judge dismissed Attkisson’s lawsuit. The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond is set to hear arguments in her appeal on Tuesday.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.