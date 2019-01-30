Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Appeals court to hear challenge to ‘habitual drunkard’ law

January 30, 2019 5:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to reconsider a challenge to a Virginia law that allows police to arrest people designated as “habitual drunkards” if they are caught with alcohol.

In August, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court judge who dismissed a lawsuit challenging the law.

The full appeals court later agreed to hear the case. Arguments are scheduled Wednesday.

The law makes it a crime for habitual drunkards to possess, consume or purchase alcohol.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Legal Aid Justice Center argues that the law criminalizes addiction and punishes homeless alcoholics who have nowhere else to drink but in public.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office says the state has a legitimate interest in discouraging alcohol and drug abuse.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.