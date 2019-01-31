Listen Live Sports

Arkansas court rules city can’t enforce LGBT protections

January 31, 2019 12:26 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court says a city can’t enforce an ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, saying it’s already ruled the measure violates a state law aimed at preventing local protections for LGBT people.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a Washington County judge’s decision to allow Fayetteville to continue enforcing its anti-discrimination ordinance while the city challenged the constitutionality of a 2015 law preventing cities and counties from enacting protections not covered by state law.

Arkansas’ civil rights law doesn’t cover sexual orientation or gender identity.

The court in 2017 ruled the ordinance violated the state law. Citing that decision, justices on Thursday reversed the judge’s ruling and dismissed the case. The high court did not rule whether the state law is constitutional.

