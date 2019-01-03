Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Attorney general supports longer limit for sex abuse suits

January 3, 2019 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s new attorney general says he supports extending the state’s statute of limitations for filing child sexual abuse lawsuits.

Peter Neronha, a former U.S. attorney, says he saw the terrible toll abuse takes on victims and their families when he prosecuted such cases.

The Legislature is expected to consider whether to extend the limit for filing civil suits to 35 years from seven years.

Abuse victims and their advocates also want a grand jury investigation of the Catholic Church’s Providence Diocese.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Neronha says it’s unlikely a grand jury’s findings could be released publicly if a criminal indictment isn’t returned.

He intends to propose legislation authorizing the issuance of a grand jury report, with approvals and safeguards.

The Providence Diocese says it promptly and fully reports abuse allegations to law enforcement and the attorney general.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State