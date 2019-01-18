Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Attorney says 2 tree-sitters are exempt from eminent domain

January 18, 2019 7:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An attorney says Mountain Valley Pipeline can’t invoke eminent domain to remove two tree-sitters protesting on land where they have no legal ownership interest.

The Roanoke Times reports the argument was presented Wednesday in a court filing by attorney John Fishwick on behalf of supporters of the Virginia tree-sitters, who have avoided court. He asked Judge Elizabeth Dillon to deny Mountain Valley’s request for a preliminary injunction the company says it needs to evict the tree-sitters.

Fishwick says Mountain Valley erred by including the tree-sitters in cases in which eminent domain allowed the removal of protesters with property interests in the land.

Mountain Valley’s 300-mile (483-kilometer) natural gas pipeline is being constructed in West Virginia and Virginia. The company has seven days to respond.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state