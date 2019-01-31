Listen Live Sports

Attorney seeks hearing in case over police shooting of woman

January 31, 2019 6:37 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for the family of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a former Minneapolis police officer is asking a federal judge to hold a hearing so he can find out whether the city is indemnifying the officer.

Bob Bennett represents the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was fatally shot July 15, 2017, by Mohamed Noor after she called 911 to report a possible assault. The family sued for $50 million and their case is on hold while Noor faces criminal charges.

Bennett says in a letter to the judge that he’s been told the city of Minneapolis decided not to indemnify Noor, meaning the city wouldn’t cover potential damages against him. But Bennett says he hasn’t gotten confirmation from the city or Noor’s attorney and he wants answers.

The city told The Associated Press on Thursday that a final determination on indemnification hasn’t been made.

