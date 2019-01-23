Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Attorneys call for investigation of Mountain Valley Pipeline

January 23, 2019 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two attorneys are calling for a federal investigation of whether Mountain Valley Pipeline crews violated laws by continuing construction after a permit suspension.

Charlie Williams and Tom Bondurant, attorneys representing the group Preserve Bent Mountain, told The Roanoke Times this week that they asked the Environmental Protection Agency in November to conduct a formal investigation. A permit needed to cross Virginia waterways was suspended in October.

The attorneys stress they haven’t concluded that laws were broken, but say it’s for the EPA to decide.

It’s not clear whether there is an investigation. EPA officials didn’t respond to calls or emails and a pipeline spokeswoman declined to comment.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal in an eminent domain lawsuit filed by landowners along the pipeline’s path.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service