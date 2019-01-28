Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Australian prime minister warns of recession risk after vote

January 28, 2019 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has raised the prospect of the nation suffering its first economic recession in 28 years if the opposition wins general elections due by late May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison outlined his conservative government’s economic credentials in a speech on Tuesday in which he promised to detail in April Australia’s first surplus annual budget in a decade.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten accused Morrison of fearmongering.

Australia had not experienced recession — defined as consecutive quarters of economic contraction — since July 1, 1991.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Deloitte Access Economics, an economic forecaster, predicts Australia’s economy will be affected by slower global growth in the next two years.

The forecaster also says Australia’s growth would be weighed down by tightening credit, widespread drought and falling rates of housing construction.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.