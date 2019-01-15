Listen Live Sports

Baltimore mayor names new Department of Planning director

January 15, 2019
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The next director of the Baltimore Department of Planning has been announced.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office announced Tuesday that Chris Ryer will become the department’s next director. He’ll take over for acting director Laurie Feinberg.

Ryer has served several stints in government, including 10 years in the city planning department as a community planner.

He’ll return to the planning department Feb. 11 and will oversee a collection of planners and panels that help guide land use in Baltimore. The department has a hand in approving specific developments and projects and planning for others. It also manages historical and architectural preservation and ensures a balance with environmental sustainability.

Pugh says Ryer brings extensive and tested experience to the department as well as an intimate knowledge of Baltimore and its neighborhoods.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

