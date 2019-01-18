Black caucus seeks meeting with Hogan on desegregation case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland has asked to meet with Gov. Larry Hogan to discuss a long-running dispute over Maryland’s treatment of its historically black colleges.

Del. Darryl Barnes, who chairs the caucus, asked for the meeting in a letter Friday. Barnes says a $100 million settlement over 10 years that Hogan proposed last year is “woefully inadequate.”

Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill, a Hogan spokeswoman, says the governor looks forward to a Feb. 7 meeting. She says the administration wants to conclude the case “in a way that is fair and equitable.”

A federal appeals court ordered a fourth attempt at mediation in the 12-year-old dispute and set an April 30 deadline. The colleges say the state underfunded them while developing programs at traditionally white schools that drain prospective students away.

