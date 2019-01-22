Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Bloomberg to visit Maryland lawmakers, Naval Academy

January 22, 2019 4:27 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to visit Maryland lawmakers and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The potential presidential candidate is planning stops in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman says he will meet with state lawmakers at the Maryland State House.

Then, he is scheduled to give a lecture at the nearby U.S. Naval Academy.

Bloomberg is considering running as a Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

