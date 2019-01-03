Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bosnians light candles for dead student, challenge police

January 3, 2019 3:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Dozens of Bosnians have defied a ban and lit candles to honor a 21-year-old student whose unresolved death has inspired months of protests alleging a police cover-up.

The gathering outside an Orthodox Christian church in the Bosnian Serb city of Banja Luka took place Thursday as police officers stood by and observed the crowd.

Police have said they are searching for the late student’s father, Davor Dragicevic. He has inspired months of anti-government protests by demanding answers about his son David’s death in March.

Police have banned the events from being held without special authorization. Dragicevic hasn’t been seen since thousands of his supporters rallied on Sunday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police initially said David Dragicevic died by suicide, but the family insisted someone else killed him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address