Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bulgaria’s parliament OKs talks with US on F-16 jet deal

January 16, 2019 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s Parliament has approved a government plan to open talks with the United States on a deal for eight new F-16 fighter jets to replace its aging Russian MiG-29s and bring its air force in line with NATO standards.

Parliament on Wednesday approved the plan in a 130-84 vote after a long, heated debate. Supporters called it a strategic choice for the country, while opponents voiced fears that the jets would be too expensive.

The center-right government preferred the offer for F-16s over Sweden’s bid for new Gripens and Italy’s offer for second-hand Eurofighters.

Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov told parliament that unlike the Swedish and Italian offers the F-16 fighter jets do not need additional agreements for supplies of the necessary weaponry.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers