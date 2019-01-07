Listen Live Sports

Cargo ship sinks off Turkey’s Black Sea coast; 2 dead

January 7, 2019 5:45 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least two crew members were killed on Monday after a cargo ship sank in rough seas off Turkey’s Black Sea coast, officials and media reports said. Seven crew members were rescued while a search was underway for four others.

Turkish authorities launched a search and rescue mission off the Black Sea coastal province of Samsun after receiving a distress signal from the Panama-flagged vessel, Volgo Balt 214, the Samsun governor’s office said.

The vessel, which was carrying coal and had 13 crew members on board, was heading to Samsun from the Russian port of Azov.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the vessel split into two during the sinking.

The Turkish Coast Guard said a plane, three helicopters and two boats were taking part in the rescue operation.

The cause of the sinking was not immediately known.

