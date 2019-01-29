Listen Live Sports

Chicago suburb OKs $1.25M settlement for man police tackled

January 29, 2019 12:54 pm
 
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The City Council in the Chicago suburb of Evanston has approved a $1.25 million settlement with a black man who sued after police tackled him and arrested him for stealing a car that turned out to be his own.

Evanston Spokesman Patrick Deignan says the council approved the settlement of Lawrence Crosby’s lawsuit at a meeting on Monday night. Crosby did not attend the meeting.

Crosby was repairing loose molding on his car in October 2015 near Northwestern University where he was a doctoral student when a woman reported that he was stealing the vehicle. When police arrived, he raised his hands and says he tried to explain he was the owner. But officers tackled him when he failed to immediately obey their orders to get on the ground.

