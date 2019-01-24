Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Child accidentally shoots his mother in car in LA suburb

January 24, 2019 10:31 am
 
NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a child in a car accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun.

A department statement says the shooting happened Wednesday in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk.

The statement says preliminary information indicates the woman’s three children were in the backseat and one of them got hold of the unsecured shotgun and shot his mother through the back of the seat. The child’s age was not disclosed.

She was wounded in the torso and was taken to a hospital, where she was in fair condition.

Another woman and a child in the front passenger seat were not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Department says all four children were placed in the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services.

