Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China appeals to US to accept its technology progress

January 31, 2019 6:53 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China urged Washington on Thursday to accept its industrial development after U.S. intelligence officials said Beijing steals or copies foreign technology, as the two sides prepared for another day of talks aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

It is “totally unreasonable to make random accusations,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.

On Wednesday, U.S. intelligence officials told Congress that China is the biggest commercial and military threat to the United States. A separate report this week said Beijing will steal or copy technologies it cannot make itself.

“The United States is the world’s top power in terms of technology, we acknowledge that,” Geng said. “But we hope that the US can see the scientific and technological progress of other countries with an open and inclusive attitude. It must allow others to make progress while developing itself.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

On Monday, China’s biggest technology company, Huawei, was indicted on U.S. charges including technology theft.

The U.S. has objected to Chinese plans for state-led development of advanced technologies that American officials say violate Beijing’s market-opening commitments.

President Donald Trump wants to see a rapid decline in the chronic U.S. trade deficit that could be difficult to achieve without fundamental changes to China’s approach to developing its economy and lifting living standards for its 1.4 billion people.

The negotiators meeting in Washington face a March 2 deadline: the Trump administration is scheduled to escalate its tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent if a deal is not struck before then.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.