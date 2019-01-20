Listen Live Sports

Citing staff, security checkpoint closed at Maryland airport

January 20, 2019 12:42 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport says it expects “minimal, if any” problems for passengers since a security checkpoint closed because of staffing issues due to the federal government shutdown.

The Transportation Security Administration says one of three BWI checkpoints was closed late Saturday until further notice due to “excessive callouts” by TSA agents. The agency urged passengers to arrive early and check with the airport and airlines for updates in light of the “Checkpoint A” closure.

Airport spokeswoman Annette Fisher said Sunday it’s not unusual for the TSA and BWI to open and close security checkpoints based on projected travel levels, flight schedules and security staffing.

Nationwide, TSA has said many staff employees are calling out of work because they can’t afford to get there.

